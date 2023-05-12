Chatrapathi Review: Sreenivas Bellamkonda’s showreel of slo-mo action is a cringeworthy Hindi remake of Prabhas’ original film

Director: VV Vinayak

Cast: Sreenivas Bellamkonda, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sharad Kelkar, Bhagyashree and others

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: 1 star

An aimless action drama that is primarily set in Pakistan, filmmaker VV Vinayak brings the most dated, conventional, melodramatic and avoidable film that seems to belong from the 1990s or even from the stone age. Poverty, slavery, monopoly of the powerful, the very famous maa ka logic, this film has everything done to death.

Shiva aka Chatrapathi (Sreenivas Bellamkonda), an orphan raised by his stepmother Bhagyashree, parts ways with her when the entire village was forcefully destroyed by the orders of local goon. Even the entire political system too is under his wing. Things become sour for Shiva and the villagers, when they are suppressed more resulting in Shiva’s massive outrage against the evil to seek revenge.

Originally made in 2005 with Prabhas and Shriya Saran and helmed by SS Rajamouli, director VV Vinayak makes a big blunder to remake the film in Hindi. While stories from the heartland are working these days, this attempt by the makers is tormented to the core. A loud background score, typical South styled action choreography between the main protagonist, whose muscles are oozing from every corner while thrashing the bunch of ugly goons and the antagonist.

Sreenivas, who marks his Hindi debut does action very well but what’s more to him, literally nothing. Tall like a tree and giant like a giraffe, Sreenivas beats the goons with so much unrealistic vision from start to end. Freddy Daruwala and Sharad Kelkar are the main villains, but leave no impact anywhere. Debutant Karan Singh Chabbra, who plays the step brother of Sreenivas appears to be a student of WhatsApp, his face is a pool of emojis.

This is by far the most regressive film Nushrratt Bharuccha has ever done. The Punchnama franchise is not even close to that. She is there in the film for which she is aptly required, to romance Sreenivas. Another Punchnama girl Ishita Raj woos on screen with her sultry dance moves in an item song.

Chatrapathi is nothing but a painful experience. The film tests patience every now and then. It easily tops the list of the worst remakes of recent times.