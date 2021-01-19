‘Characters that are my favourite, are not liked by people much,’ says Nawazuddin Siddiqui

New Delhi: Critically-acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he loves playing dry characters that do not go overboard with emotions, even though the audience rarely roots for such roles. The actor has been in business for over two decades, and he has his favourites when it comes to his characters. Surprisingly, they are not the ones that brought him fame.

"The characters that are my favourite, are not liked by people much. My favourite character was the one that I played in 'Photograph' (street photographer Rafi). I had done a film called 'Patang'. I like that character (wedding band-singer Chakku) too because there wasn't much acting involved. While doing these roles, the intention was to show an ordinary man with no special qualities, and less drama," he said.

"But these kind of characters are generally not liked by the audience. I am not saying that the audience is wrong. It's just that my likes and dislikes are different. The audience likes a little bit of drama and emotion. Frankly speaking, I like dry characters a lot. The ones that don't have too much of emotions. There should be some dryness. The way people are in real life. Like not crying in the middle of the road. But in movies, two emotions work a lot -- being happy and sad," added the actor, who has starred in hits like "The Lunchbox", "Kick" and "Bajrangi Bhaijaan".