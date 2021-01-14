With three releases, Nawazuddin Siddiqui to have an eventful 2021

With three releases, Raat Akeli Hai, Serious Men, Ghoomketu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has had an eventful 2020. And, the actor is going to continue his work streak with three more films in 2021.

The viewers will see Nawazuddin with Neha Sharma in a romantic comedy, ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’. Helmed by director Kushan, the movie revolves around the gaieties of a crackpot couple. In addition to this, he will feature in Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s ‘No Land's Man’ and another venture ‘Sangeen’ directed by Jaideep Chopra. The actor has always sculpted a new personality and immersed into another individual’s emotional experience while portraying each character with its uniqueness.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, over the years, has carved an identity of his own and has also been widely recognized for his superlative acting skills. The actor has not only charted his own course but has also let his hard work, talent, and dedication towards his craft mark a path towards enviable success!

