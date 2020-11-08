Nawazuddin Siddiqui finally breaks silence about his divorce with estranged wife Aliya, here is what he said

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aliya, who recently accused him of molestation, had filed for divorce in May. Amid the ongoing legal battle with Aliya, the 'Raat Akeli hai' actor has finally broken his silence about the divorce.
In an interview with PinkVilla, Speaking about his responsibilities towards his daughter Shora, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, "I genuinely can’t speak about my personal issues here. But yes, I hope that I fulfill all my responsibilities towards my kids, in every way possible. Main apne beti ko pyaar bohut karta hoon. But baki personal life ke baare mein main kuch nahi kehna chahta."
Earlier this year, Siddiqui's wife Aliya had sent a legal notice to the actor, demanding divorce and maintenance over 'serious problems'. She had also demanded sole custody of their kids - daughter Shora and son Yaani Siddiqui, saying that the actor hasn't met them in 3-4 months and 'doesn't care about them'.
After the reports, Siddiqui had sent a legal notice to his estranged wife Aliya seeking that she retract statements made by her to media platforms and issue written clarifications, failing which he will initiate legal action against her.
On Aliya Siddiqui's allegations that he is neither paying her maintenance nor their children’s school fees, Nawazuddin's lawyer had said, "My client has been paying maintenance and other expenses including EMIs during the lockdown, just as he did before. It all reflects on his bank account."
