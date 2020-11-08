Nawazuddin Siddiqui finally breaks silence about his divorce with estranged wife Aliya, here is what he said

Earlier this year, Siddiqui's wife Aliya had sent a legal notice to the actor, demanding divorce and maintenance over 'serious problems'. She had also demanded sole custody of their kids - daughter Shora and son Yaani Siddiqui, saying that the actor hasn't met them in 3-4 months and 'doesn't care about them'.

After the reports, Siddiqui had sent a legal notice to his estranged wife Aliya seeking that she retract statements made by her to media platforms and issue written clarifications, failing which he will initiate legal action against her.

On Aliya Siddiqui's allegations that he is neither paying her maintenance nor their children’s school fees, Nawazuddin's lawyer had said, "My client has been paying maintenance and other expenses including EMIs during the lockdown, just as he did before. It all reflects on his bank account."