Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Lakshya & Ananya Panday Starrer Expected To Show Drop On Monday

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection | Instagram

Karan Johar's production venture, Chand Mera Dil, starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, was released on Friday. The movie received positive reviews from critics, but the audience's reactions were mixed. It took a low opening at the box office and collected Rs. 3 crore. However, on Saturday and Sunday, the movie showed a jump and minted Rs. 3.75 crore and Rs. 4.35 crore, respectively.

According to Sacnilk, the movie, during its first weekend, collected Rs. 11.10 crore, which is an average amount. Now, all eyes are on the film's fourth-day collection. As per early estimates, we can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 1.50–2 crore on its first Monday, taking the total to around Rs. 12–13 crore.

Chand Mera Dil Budget

The makers of Chand Mera Dil have not yet officially announced the budget of the movie. However, according to reports, the film's budget is around Rs. 30–40 crore.

So, looking at the budget of Chand Mera Dil, the collection is decent. But clearly, the movie needs to continue to do well at the box office during weekdays.

There's no major film releasing this Friday, so Chand Mera Dil has a good window to collect at the box office.

Chand Mera Dil Review

Chand Mera Dil received positive reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "Watch this film purely for the onscreen passion with which Lakshya and Ananya Panday approached the seamless love story and for their near realistic performances."

Ananya Panday On Response Chand Mera Dil Is Getting

Ananya took to Instagram to thank everyone for giving positive reviews to Chand Mera Dil. She posted, "Grateful for all the love for our film and Chand & Aarav. If you believe in love and all the realness and messiness that comes with it, GO WATCH OUR FILM (sic)."