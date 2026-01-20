Chain-Reaction Crash Damages Akshay Kumar’s Convoy Vehicle In Juhu; 2 Injured

Mumbai: A vehicle in actor Akshay Kumar’s security convoy and an auto-rickshaw were damaged in a chain-reaction collision in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Monday night. A speeding Mercedes first hit the auto-rickshaw, injuring its driver and a male passenger, before crashing into the actor’s security Innova.

Actor Not in Vehicle

Actor Akshay Kumar and his wife, Twinkle Khanna, returned to Mumbai from an overseas trip on Monday evening. The accident occurred when they were on the way to their Juhu residence. However, they were travelling in a different vehicle at the time of the incident and are safe, police said.

Accident Details Emerge

According to the police, the accident occurred at around 9:10 pm near Gandhigram Road, Juhu, close to the actor’s residence. The auto-rickshaw driver, Bashit Khan, 22, and a male passenger, Anish Bhardwaj, sustained injuries and were taken for medical treatment.

Police Explain Sequence

A police officer said, “The actor’s security vehicle had stopped due to traffic, and security personnel had stepped out to clear the congestion. At that time, a Mercedes car hit an auto-rickshaw, which then collided with the Innova behind it. The auto-rickshaw got lodged under the Innova. The fire brigade team arrived and removed the auto-rickshaw and the car. The auto-rickshaw driver was taken to CritiCare Hospital and admitted to the ICU, but is now out of danger. The passenger, Bhardwaj, is receiving treatment at Arogya Nidhi Hospital and sustained minor injuries.”

Video Sparks Panic

The accident caused a brief commotion in the area but did not result in any major damage. A video of the incident later went viral on social media. The clip shows a vehicle overturned, while bystanders and local residents rushed to help and assisted authorities in safely pulling an injured man from the wreckage. The auto rickshaw was also badly damaged.

Police Control Situation

Soon after the accident, the Juhu police arrived at the spot, took control of the situation, and brought it under control.

Brother Recounts Incident

The auto-rickshaw driver’s brother, Mohammed Sameer, speaking to the media, Sameer said, “My brother was driving the rickshaw with a passenger seated at the back when actor Akshay Kumar’s Innova and a Mercedes were behind them. When the Mercedes hit the Innova, the Innova rammed into the rickshaw. As a result, my brother and the passenger were trapped underneath it. The entire rickshaw was destroyed, and my brother is in a very serious condition.”

Family Seeks Compensation

He further added, “My only request is that my brother receives proper treatment and that compensation is provided for the damage to the rickshaw. We do not want anything else.”

Treatment Cost Concerns

Sameer also said that his brother was taken to CritiCare Hospital, adding, “We are poor people and won’t be able to afford the treatment. My brother is in critical condition, and I just want him to recover.”

Police Response Questioned

When asked about the police response, Sameer claimed, “They asked us to leave the spot.”

Police Clarify Actor’s Role

Deputy Commissioner of Police Dixit Gedam told the media, “Actor Akshay Kumar was not present at the time of the incident. It was his pilot vehicle that was involved. The auto-rickshaw driver sustained minor injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. The matter is under further investigation.”

Case Registered Against Driver

The Juhu Police have registered a case against the Mercedes driver, Radheshyam Rai, 55, under Section 281 (rash driving on a public way) and Sections 125(A) and 125(B) (acts endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and a relevant section of the Motor Vehicle Act. Rai, a resident of Bandra East, was detained, medically examined, issued a notice, and later released, police said. Preliminary investigation revealed that the Mercedes driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

