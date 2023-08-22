'Chaand Aahe Bharega': Bollywood's Tryst With The Moon

The moon has fascinated Hindi film lyricists for several decades now and through creative symbolism, they have given rise to several melodious songs for every situation; be it a celebration of beauty, a joyous expression of love or a plaintive plea for reunion with one’s beloved etc.

One of the first songs that comes to mind is the classic Rafi saheb's title song from 'Chaudhvin Ka Chand', which is a sheer ode to beauty written by Shakeel Badayuni…..'Chaudhvin Ka chand ho, ya aftab ho, jo bhi ho tum Khuda ki kasam, lajawaab ho…' If the latter song was on a sedately besotted Guru Dutt, the flamboyant Shammi Kapoor had his own S H Bihari written hit: 'Ye chand sa roshan chehra' from 'Kashmir Ki Kali' and the ultimate romantic hero Dev Anand who wooed Waheeda in 'Kala Bazaar' with the masterpiece, 'Khoya Khoya Chand', written by Shailendra and sung by Rafi saheb.

Even much earlier, Raj Kapoor and Nargis had implored the moon to turn away its face to enable them to have their romantic exchanges 'Dum bhar jo udhar muh phere, O chanda'…..by Shailendra in 'Awaara'. It was followed later by the joyful expression of love, 'Aaja Sanam Madhur Chandni me', in the movie 'Chori Chori'. References to the moon were also made to indicate yearning for a meeting or reunion. Instances of which are Lata's classics like 'Chand phir nikla magar tum na aye' penned by Majrooh for 'Paying Guest', 'Ruk jaa raat theher jare chanda' written by Shailendra. The moon was also used in children’s songs like the peppy Asha Bhosle number 'Chanda Mama Dur Ke' from 'Vachan'.

On the other hand, the reunion with one’s lover was celebrated with a song equating the moment to the rise of the moon ('Gali me aaj chand nikla' – Alka Yagnik in 'Zakhm'). Who can forget the melodious tandem song of Hemant Kumar and Geeta Dutt ('Na yeh chand hoga' – S H Bihari in 'Shart') that highlighted the eternity of love.

List of popular Bollywood songs referring to the moon:

'Aadha hai chandrama', a song that hopes to avoid an incomplete meeting of lovers on a half moon night

'Maine poocha chand se', where the moon is reported to have told the lover that no one more beautiful than his love has been seen

'Chalo dildar chalo chand ke paar chalo', embarking on a romantic journey beyond the moon

While it is hard to choose between the moon based melodious songs that are in hundreds, I trust that the above examples have given an interesting flavour.