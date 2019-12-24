Revealed - how Adele lost 19 kg and made it a very hot Christmas

While Christmas is the time to be jolly, for talented singer Adele, it’s time to show off the weight loss. In her first Instagram picture in two months, Adele posted a pic in which she looks much slimmer than before.

The actor is posing with Santa and the Grinch and appears to have lost at least three stone (roughly 19 kilos) according to a report in the Daily Mail.

Dressed in a ruched statement sleeves, plunging neckline and wrap-over skirt, Adele’s Instagram post caused a storm on Twitter.

She wrote alongside: “'We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew! Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids, Grinch.'

She added: 'Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone.'