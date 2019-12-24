Revealed - how Adele lost 19 kg and made it a very hot Christmas

While Christmas is the time to be jolly, for talented singer Adele, it’s time to show off the weight loss. In her first Instagram picture in two months, Adele posted a pic in which she looks much slimmer than before.
The actor is posing with Santa and the Grinch and appears to have lost at least three stone (roughly 19 kilos) according to a report in the Daily Mail.
Dressed in a ruched statement sleeves, plunging neckline and wrap-over skirt, Adele’s Instagram post caused a storm on Twitter.
She wrote alongside: “'We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew! Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids, Grinch.'
She added: 'Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone.'
Reports suggest that Adele has fitness guru John Wicks – The Body Coach – and trainer Dalton Wong to thank for new frame. Back in October, Adele had joked she used to cry but now she sweated.
Earlier an insider had said, "She really wants to be healthy and set a good example for her son. She's more focused on feeling good and the health benefits than the weight loss." Her transformation comes after she filed for divorce from husband Simon Konecki after three years of marriage. The couple shares a 7-year-old son, Angelo, reported Fox News.
Her transformation has been aided and abetted with a reformer pilates, weight training in the gym, cutting down on sugar and following what’s know as the The Sirfood Diet.
The Sirtfood Diet focuses on eating and drinking foods and drinks high in sirtuin activators. Sirtuin is a protein which protects cell bodies from dying, and also plays a role in regular metabolism, increases muscle and burns fat.
Two dishes which are favourites for those on the diet are red wine and dark chocolate, both of which happen to be high in sirtuin activators.
Other dishes include apples, citrus, parsley, blueberries, green tea, coffee, turmeric, olive oil, red onion and kale. Those following the diet are asked to restrict their intake to 1000 calories a day in the first week which is then increased to 1500.