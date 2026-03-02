 Catherine O'Hara Wins Best Actress Award Posthumously At Actor Awards 2026, Gets Standing Ovation - Watch Video
Veteran actress Catherine O'Hara passed away in January this year. The actress posthumously won the Best Actress in a Comedy Series Award at the Actor Awards 2026 for her performance in the show The Studio. The actress received a standing ovation at the award function.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 10:21 AM IST
article-image
Catherine O'Hara Wins Best Actress Award Posthumously | YouTube

Veteran actress Catherine O'Hara, known for her amazing performances in many TV shows and movies, passed away in January this year. On Sunday, at the 32nd Actor Awards, she posthumously won the Best Actress Award in a Comedy Series for her performance in The Studio. After her name was announced, everyone in the audience gave a standing ovation to her.

Seth Rogen, who created the series and also played the male lead in it, received the award on her behalf. In his speech, Rogen said that Catherine would have been honoured to win this award.

He got a bit emotional and ended his speech by saying, “If you have people in your lives who don't know her work, show them O'Hara dancing to Harry Belafonte in Beetlejuice, show them O'Hara hurting her knee in Best in Show and doing that amazing thing where she hobbles around, and tell the people as they are laughing that that's Catherine O'Hara and we were lucky that we got to live in a world where she so generously shared her talents with us."

article-image

Fans React To Catherine O'Hara Winning The Award

A netizen commented, "The Studio is the funniest show I have seen in years and Catherine was such a huge reason why (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Catherine , brilliant actress. Will forever missed (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "That is sad. So happy for her! With that she was there! Her hubby should be there. It must be grief (sic)." Check out the comments below...

article-image

Catherine O'Hara Movies & TV Shows

In her career spanning more than 50 years, the actress starred in many famous TV shows and movies like Beetlejuice, Home Alone, Best in Show, The Nightmare Before Christmas, A Mighty Wind, Schitt's Creek, SCTV, The Studio, and others.

