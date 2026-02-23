BAFTA 2026 Pays Tribute To Dharmendra Along With Catherine O'Hara, Diane Keaton, Val Kilmer & Others

The 79th edition of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards was held at London’s Royal Festival Hall on February 22, bringing together some of the biggest names in global cinema. Amid the celebrations, the evening turned emotional as legendary Hindi cinema icon Dharmendra was remembered during the prestigious In Memoriam segment.

Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24 last year, was honoured alongside several international film stalwarts. Singer Jessie Ware delivered a moving performance of Barbra Streisand's The Way We Were, creating a poignant backdrop as images of departed legends were displayed on screen.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The tribute segment also paid homage to global icons including Diane Keaton, Terence Stamp, Catherine O'Hara, Rob Reiner, Gene Hackman, Robert Duvall, Tom Stoppard, Brigitte Bardot, Lalo Schifrin, Michael Madsen and Val Kilmer.

This year’s awards ceremony was hosted by Scottish actor and writer Alan Cumming. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt also represented India at the event, presenting the award for Best Film Not In English Language.

On the awards front, Paul Thomas Anderson’s political thriller One Battle After Another dominated the night with 14 nominations and secured six wins. Ryan Coogler’s vampire drama Sinners, which had earned 13 nominations, went on to win three awards—setting a record for the most honours for a film by a Black director.

India also had reason to celebrate as the Manipuri-language film Boong, backed by Farhan Akhtar, won in the Children’s & Family Film category. Other notable winners included I Swear and Frankenstein, which won three awards each, while Hamnet picked up two honours.

Dharmendra, who would have turned 90 on December 8, died at his Mumbai residence after being discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on November 12. His passing marked the end of an era in Hindi cinema.

Earlier this year, he was posthumously conferred with the Padma Vibhushan. Reacting to the honour, veteran actor-politician Hema Malini said, "So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji's immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award."