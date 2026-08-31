'Cast Of Race 4 Has Not Yet Been Finalized': Ramesh Taurani Shares Statement Amid Reports Of Aamir Khan Starring In The Film

Aamir Khan In Race 4? |

There were reports that Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Tiger Shroff are in talks for the fourth instalment of the Race franchise. Reportedly, Vijay Krishna Acharya, who worked with Aamir in Dhoom 3 and Thugs Of Hindostan, has been roped in to direct the film. However, on Monday, Ramesh Taurani, the producer of the Race franchise, took to Instagram to share a statement and clarify that the cast of the film is not yet finalised, and requested media not to speculate and circulate unverified false news.

The statement read, "We would like to clarify that the cast of Race 4 has not yet been finalized. We sincerely request the media and social media pages to refrain from speculation and from engaging with or circulating any unverified or false news regarding the cast. Once the cast is finalized, we will make an official announcement from our end. Until then, we kindly request everyone to wait for an official confirmation before reporting or sharing any information." Check out the post below...

Race Franchise

In 2008, Race was released. It starred Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Sameera Reddy, and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles. Directed by Abbas-Mustan, the film was loved by the audience, and it was a hit at the box office.

After five years, in 2013, Race 2 hit the big screens. The movie was also directed by Abbas-Mustan and featured John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ameesha Patel, along with Saif and Anil reprising their respective roles in the sequel.

Cast & Story Change In Race 3

While Race and Race 2 were connected, the makers decided to make Race 3 with a totally new story and cast. The film featured Salman Khan in the lead role, but it failed to impress the audience.

Wait For Race 4 Continues

Now, everyone is waiting for Race 4, but the audience is surely looking forward to watching Saif in it.