'Caption & Music Are Creating Panic': Kannada Actor Kiran Raj Reacts To Viral Lion Attack Video, Says 'I Am Fine' - VIDEO

Kannada Actor Kiran Raj Clarifies Viral Lion Attack Video, Says 'I Am Fine' - VIDEO |

Kannada actor Kiran Raj recently shared a video on social media that showed him seemingly being attacked by a lion. The video quickly went viral, leaving fans concerned about the actor’s safety. Soon after, Kiran addressed the panic and reassured his followers that he was safe.

Responding to the concerns, Kiran commented, “Don’t worry, guys, if I am able to post this, I am fine.” He later shared another video clarifying the circumstances behind the viral clip.

Kiran revealed that the video was part of a project for which he has been training with a lion named Rocky. He explained that the training was aimed at helping him become familiar and comfortable with the animal.

“I would like to clarify: the captions and background music are creating panic and misinformation. The fact is, for the project, I’m training with Rocky, and it’s a very safe atmosphere,” the actor said.

Kiran further claimed that he has developed a “little bond” with Rocky and that adequate safety precautions are being taken during the training. He also thanked fans for their concern while urging them not to believe the misleading context surrounding the viral video.

“I have a little bond with him, so it is completely safe... Thank you so much once again. My concern is that the misinformation is being spread, (as translated)” Kiran added.

In the now-viral video, Kiran had explained that it was the “Day 1” of his training to learn how to work with lions named Roger and Rocky. Sharing a few lessons from his first day, the actor wrote, “Lion always try to make you fall, so always lean towards something strong” and advised keeping one’s face towards the lion even while moving away. He also claimed that “lions can read your eyes” and added, “They love to hug you and cuddle.” While the video showed Kiran in a seemingly dangerous interaction with the animal, his caption indicated that the footage was part of his training for a project.