'I'm Alive & Healthy': Veteran Kannada Actor Doddanna Reacts After Fake Death News Goes Viral

Veteran Kannada actor Doddanna issued a clarification after a false social media post claiming his death went viral. His reaction came the fake post caused concern among fans and members of the film industry.

The rumour began circulating on Friday morning (June 12) when an AI-generated poster falsely reported the actor's death. The post spread across social media platforms, leading many to believe that the 76-year-old star had passed away.

False post sparks confusion

As confusion grew online, Doddanna personally addressed the rumours and reassured everyone that he was doing well. Speaking to a Kannada media outlet, the veteran actor dismissed the claims and confirmed that he was safe and in good health.

In fact, the 76-year-old actor revealed that he was at home watching television when news of his alleged death started spreading online. He clarified that there was no truth to the reports and urged people not to believe the misinformation.

The viral hoax sparked strong reactions from fans and members of the Kannada film fraternity. Several actors and cinema enthusiasts criticised those behind the fake post, calling the spread of such misleading information irresponsible and insensitive.

Doddanna husharagi idare Loafergala fake news spread madbedi pic.twitter.com/lr0nwd9OYp — Kiran Patil (@KIRANPATIL8055N) June 12, 2026

Doddanna is a household name in Kannada cinema and has been entertaining audiences for more than four decades. Having acted in nearly 800 films throughout his career, he is loved for his impeccable comic timing, versatile performances, and memorable supporting roles. Over the years, he has shared screen space with some of the biggest stars in the Kannada film industry and remains one of Sandalwood's most respected and popular character actors.

He was last seen in films like Raktha Kashmira, Santhosha Sangeetha, Karataka Damanaka, and Kotigobba 3.