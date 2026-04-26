Karnataka Schools Mandate Kannada Newspaper Reading: 10 Minutes Daily After Morning Prayer

Karnataka: In a move aimed at encouraging reading habits and reducing excessive mobile use, the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has directed students across all schools in Karnataka to read Kannada newspapers for at least 10 minutes every day after morning prayers.

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights proposed this move, which applies to government, aided, and unaided schools. The initiative aims to instill a daily reading habit in students while also informing them about current events, general knowledge, and vocabulary.

Why This Iniative Matters

Breaking mobile addiction: Authorities have raised concerns about children's excess use of smartphones, social media, and internet content. The initiative aims to reduce screen time and encourage more productive habits.

Health protection: Excessive mobile use has been linked to vision problems, memory loss, and mental stress. Daily reading is expected to improve concentration and overall well-being.

Skill development: Reading Kannada newspapers will help students improve their general knowledge, language proficiency, vocabulary, and writing skills, which are all important for academics and competitive exams.

Part of a Broader Policy Push

The directive also aligns with recent announcements by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has proposed a ban on social media use for children below 16 years of age. The newspaper-reading initiative is being seen as a step toward promoting healthier, offline learning practices.

Officials have emphasized that schools must ensure proper implementation of the rule, with teachers guiding students to actively engage in the reading activity. The department believes this move will help students stay connected to real-world developments while developing a lifelong habit of reading.

Students Should Be Informed

According to Shashidhar B., the former chairman of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, children need to be aware of daily developments in the current digital era. He stated that the commission feels it is critical for students to be informed about events in a variety of fields, including global affairs, politics, science, technology, and sports.

He continued by saying that after the commission wrote to the government about the issue, talks took place and a decision was made. He emphasized that district-level officials must make sure the decision is properly implemented and that teachers must now be made aware of it.

He further clarified that students can read any newspaper of their choice, as the main objective is to develop a regular reading habit.