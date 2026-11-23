'Can't Speak For Other Women': Shruti Haasan Differs From Janhvi Kapoor On Peddi Experience, Says She Enjoyed Shooting 'Hellallallo' Amid Objectification Row |

Actresses Shruti Haasan and Janhvi Kapoor appear to have had contrasting experiences while working on Peddi. While Janhvi reportedly said she felt objectified and described her experience as “violating”, Shruti revealed that she had fun performing the special dance number Hellallallo. “It's not the first time I have done it,” she said, reflecting on her experience of shooting the song.

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Shruti said, “I enjoy dancing, I enjoy dressing up and that's the approach that I have to it.” She further described her approach to “visual sexuality” as “very liberating”.

The actress went on to explain that she has never agreed to anything she is uncomfortable with. “I've never been a panderer in any capacity,” she said, adding that she makes it a point to say no whenever something does not sit right with her. “So when I'm not comfortable with something, I say I'm not going to wear this. Rest assured, if I am doing it, then I am comfortable with it,” she added.

Shruti also spoke about standing her ground when it comes to certain scenes and projects, revealing that she has had disagreements over such decisions. “I've had arguments about it,” she said, adding, “I've been called difficult for it and I'm okay with it.”

Speaking specifically about Peddi, Shruti reiterated that she enjoyed dancing and dressing up for the song. However, when asked about Janhvi's experience and the objectification controversy surrounding the film, she chose not to speak on her co-star's behalf. “I can't speak for other women,” she said.

When asked how she handles situations in which she might feel uncomfortable on a film set, Shruti said that she and her team ensure they are on the same page. “Me and my team around me... it doesn't need to be an item song, it can be a scene, it can be a fight scene, my team and I are very much in sync that it's okay,” she explained. Acknowledging that such situations can still arise, she added, “Having said that, it happens sometimes, but we try to be careful.”

Reflecting on the conversations around Peddi and the broader discussion of objectification, Shruti said that awareness has increased over the years. “The awareness is much higher today. For example, the conversation we were having earlier about this film would not have been a conversation eight years ago. I am glad for the change in conversation,” she said.