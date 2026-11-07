'Cannot Be Normal Experience, Has Been Attempt To Murder Him': Vidyut Jammwal Recalls Conversation With Tiger Shroff After Firing Incident

Vidyut Jammwal Reveals Conversation With Tiger Shroff After Firing Incident | Instagram

Actor Vidyut Jammwal has opened up about Tiger Shroff's firing incident, revealing that he spoke to the actor following the shocking episode. Vidyut acknowledged the pressure and stress Tiger might be experiencing after the incident and said that it was not something anyone could easily comprehend.

The firing incident took place on October 18 outside a football club near Pushpa Narsee Park in Mumbai's Juhu area. While Tiger escaped unharmed, his driver and an autorickshaw driver were reportedly injured in the incident.

Vidyut Jammwal Reveals Conversation With Tiger Shroff After Firing

Speaking about Tiger during a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Vidyut said, "I can imagine the pressure you have. With you, the experience you have gone through will limit you from playing football; you might not be posting a lot of fitness videos thinking people might make fun of you, or not posting your kicking videos, and that could be the reason for his ageing. This is the time when he can decide if he wants to become the fittest version of himself or become better than that. He is happy, stressed for sure."

Vidyut further recalled his conversation with Tiger and said, "I was telling him that there would be nobody in the world who could say, 'I have seen a shooter shoot in front of my face.' This happens in the Army."

The actor said that the incident can not be considered a normal experience, adding that nobody could fathom what Tiger had gone through or dictate how he should react. He further acknowledged that Tiger was stressed and had every reason to feel that way.

Vidyut Jammwal Says Tiger Shroff Is Trying To Cope After Firing Incident

He added, "I told Tiger that he has to be stressed because there has been an attempt to murder him, so it cannot be a normal experience. So, he is good and trying his best to get out of this."

As of now, Tiger Shroff has not issued an official statement about the firing incident.