 'Not True At All': Tiger Shroff's Team Denies Reports Of His First Public Appearance At Book Launch In Mumbai After Juhu Shooting
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HomeEntertainment'Not True At All': Tiger Shroff's Team Denies Reports Of His First Public Appearance At Book Launch In Mumbai After Juhu Shooting

'Not True At All': Tiger Shroff's Team Denies Reports Of His First Public Appearance At Book Launch In Mumbai After Juhu Shooting

Tiger Shroff's spokesperson dismissed reports claiming the actor will make his first public appearance since the Juhu firing incident at Claudia Ciesla's book launch on November 3. Calling the reports baseless, the spokesperson clarified that Tiger will not attend the event. The actor has maintained a low profile since the October 18 shooting incident in Mumbai

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, November 02, 2026, 12:47 PM IST
'Not True At All': Tiger Shroff's Team Denies Reports Of His First Public Appearance At Book Launch In Mumbai After Juhu Shooting

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is not scheduled to make a public appearance at an upcoming book launch in Mumbai, contrary to reports suggesting otherwise. The actor's spokesperson dismissed the claims and clarified that the news about his appearance at the November 3 event is completely baseless.

Reports had earlier suggested that Tiger would attend the launch of actor and wellness author Claudia Ciesla's book, Beyond Weight Loss: Eating, Healing & Ageing with Claudia's Concept. The event is scheduled to be held at a Mumbai hotel on November 3 and was expected to mark the actor's first public appearance since the firing incident outside a football club in Juhu.

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However, putting an end to the speculation, Tiger's spokesperson reportedly clarified, "The news circulating regarding Tiger Shroff making a public appearance for a book launch happening on November 3, is completely baseless. Not true at all."

The actor has largely stayed away from public appearances and media interactions since the shooting incident.

What Happened During the Firing Incident Involving Tiger Shroff?

The firing incident took place on October 18 outside a football club near Pushpa Narsee Park in Mumbai's Juhu area. While Tiger escaped without injuries, his driver and an autorickshaw driver were reportedly injured in the incident.

Following the shooting, Mumbai Police launched an investigation to identify those involved. According to reports, three suspects were subsequently arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, in a joint operation conducted by the Rajasthan Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Kota City Police. The arrests were reportedly made based on information shared by Mumbai Police.

The three arrested men include two residents of Haryana and one from Bihar. They are suspected to have links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Reports further suggested that two of the accused were allegedly hired to carry out the shooting, while the third allegedly helped them escape after the incident.

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