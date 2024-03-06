Can You Guess Who Is Arjun Rampal In This Viral Throwback Photo?

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal took a trip down memory lane on Wednesday morning and his fans were in for a treat as he shared a decades old photo of himself, accompanied by his friends. As soon as he shared the photo online, his fans got into a guessing game to check if they could recognise the actor in the old picture.

Arjun took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday to share a photo from an old album. The photo seemed to be from his days at the Kodaikanal International School, and from his hashtags, it is understood that the picture dates back to the year 1990.

In the photo, Arjun can be seen hanging out with three other boys, and for those who could not guess, let us tell you that the actor is the second youngster from the left. He can be seen wearing a purple shirt along with a black sweater vest, proving how fashion had always been his strength.

"Came across this rare pic," he wrote, sharing the photo on Instagram, which went viral within no time.

"All natural model looks," a user commented, while another wrote, "Hell of a throwback.. almost missed you."

Arjun marked his Bollywood debut in 2001 with Rajiv Rai's film, Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, which also starred Suniel Shetty and Aftab Shivdasani. He grabbed eyeballs with his good looks and performance, and since then, there was no looking back for him. He went on to star in films like Deewanapan, Aankhen, Tehzeeb, Vaada, Ek Ajnabee, Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai, Don – The Chase Begins Again, Ra.One, Om Shanti Om, among other hits.

He was most recently seen in the Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Crakk, which was touted to be India's first extreme sports action film.