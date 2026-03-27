 'Can Barely Walk...': Saba Azad Hospitalised Due To Cyclospora Cayetanensis, Thanks Hrithik Roshan For Lifting Her 'Grumpy Spirits'
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HomeEntertainment'Can Barely Walk...': Saba Azad Hospitalised Due To Cyclospora Cayetanensis, Thanks Hrithik Roshan For Lifting Her 'Grumpy Spirits'

'Can Barely Walk...': Saba Azad Hospitalised Due To Cyclospora Cayetanensis, Thanks Hrithik Roshan For Lifting Her 'Grumpy Spirits'

Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad opened up about suffering from Cyclospora cayetanensis, losing 4 kg, and barely regaining strength. Sharing a photo from the hospital on Friday, she wrote, "This stomach bug came out of nowhere, and that too at the busiest time of the year for me. I can barely walk..."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, March 27, 2026, 06:23 PM IST
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Saba Azad Says ‘Worst 14 Days’ After Illness | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Saba Azad, girlfriend of Hrithik Roshan, has been hospitalised due to Cyclospora cayetanensis, a diarrheal disease. On Friday, March 27, she took to social media to inform her followers that the last 14 days have been the "worst" of her life. She revealed that she has lost 4 kg and could barely walk. She also shared that the stomach bug came out of nowhere, although she only eats home-cooked food.

Saba Azad Loses 4 Kg After Stomach Bug

Sharing a photo from the hospital, clicked by Hrithik, Saba wrote, "I've lost 4 kgs that I didn't have spare in two weeks and I can barely walk. One day im training twice a day, doing pull-ups, lifting heavy and the next im half my size, without strength to lift a goddamn toothpick leave alone weights."

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She advised everyone to wash salad leaves and vegetables thoroughly, saying, "For the love of your gut, wash them like your life depends on it, because sometimes it really does." She also shared that her new method includes using baking soda along with a vegetable wash (she recommended Herbal Strategi).

Saba Azad Thanks Boyfriend Hrithik Roshan

The actress also credited Hrithik, who kept her very grumpy spirits up and always manages to find humour in the darnedest situations.

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For those who are unaware, Cyclospora cayetanensis is a protozoan parasite that causes cyclosporiasis, a diarrheal disease transmitted through contaminated food and water.

Work Front

Saba will star next in Storm, a thriller series backed by Hrithik, which also features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, and Rrama Sharma in pivotal characters.

Actors Suvinder Pal Vicky, Ashish Vidyarthi, Rajit Kapur, Ashok Pathak, Gautam Rode, Priyanka Setia and Ranjan Raj also play key roles in the show

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