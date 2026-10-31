‘Camera Ke Liye Safai’: Ayesha Khan Trolled As Man Holds Hand Fan For Her During Mumbai Clean-Up Drive - VIDEO | X

Television actress Ayesha Khan faced heavy trolling after participating in a beach and city cleanliness drive in Mumbai as part of an initiative to promote a clean environment and a Green Diwali. However, a video from the drive sparked criticism online, with several social media users questioning her participation. While the actress was seen taking part in the cleaning activity, a man accompanying her was spotted holding a hand fan in front of her face. This did not go down well with netizens, who accused her of participating in the drive merely for the cameras.

Ayesha was seen wearing a fitted maroon top paired with jogger pants, along with cleaning gloves. However, what caught the attention of viewers was a man walking beside her, carrying her belongings while continuously fanning her face. The visuals soon went viral, inviting a wave of sarcastic comments and criticism.

Reacting to the video on Instagram, one user commented, "Ye safai kregi, garmi bardasht ni h, sirf camera k lie." Another joked, "I thought it was someone holding a mic." A third user questioned her participation, writing, "Her gloves is clean as new.. what type of clean up initiative is this." Another simply labelled the act "Show off."

Bollywood actress Ayesha Khan attended a beach-cleaning drive, but look at how she showed up - in full makeup, with a man accompanying her just to hold a battery-powered fan and constantly blow air onto her face so her makeup wouldn’t get ruined and she wouldn’t sweat. She wants to make sure she looks picture-perfect even while participating in a beach-cleaning drive. This is the reality of these people. For many of them, such activities seem more about photo ops, publicity and showing off than actually contributing to the cause. Otherwise, who wears full makeup and brings a personal fan assistant to a cleaning drive? — Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) October 31, 2026

The Mumbai cleanliness campaign held on Saturday, October 31, 2026, was a beach clean-up initiative marking 600 weeks of continuous community-led efforts to keep the city's coastline clean. The drive also focused on promoting an eco-friendly celebration of Diwali, encouraging people to reduce pollution, avoid littering and make more responsible environmental choices during the festive season.

The initiative brought together celebrities, environmentalists, local residents, student volunteers and organisations working towards coastal conservation. Bollywood actresses Nimrat Kaur and Ayesha Khan were among those who participated in the drive. Wearing cleaning gloves, the actresses joined other volunteers in collecting plastic waste and discarded materials from the beach, highlighting the importance of protecting marine life and keeping public spaces clean.