'Big Fan Of Munawar Faruqui': Ayesha Khan's Reaction Goes VIRAL After Fan Mentions Her Ex-BF At Hyd Event, Brother Confronts Him – VIDEO

Ayesha Khan's Reaction Goes Viral As Fan Mentions Munawar Faruqui | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Ayesha Khan, who gained widespread popularity as the Shararat girl following her item number in Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, first came into the spotlight with her stint on Bigg Boss 17. She entered the reality show as a wildcard contestant and made allegations against her then-boyfriend, Munawar Faruqui, accusing him of two-timing her and his ex-girlfriend, Nazila Sitaishi.

Now, a viral video from an event in Hyderabad shows a fan mentioning Munawar's name in front of Ayesha, leading to an awkward moment.

Ayesha Khan's Reaction Goes Viral As Fan Mentions Munawar Faruqui

Ayesha, who was in Hyderabad on Saturday, October 24, was on stage when a fan named Zaid Mehdi told her, "I am a big fan..." He then paused before adding, "of Munawar Faruqui." Zaid later clarified that he was joking. Ayesha, however, remained calm, maintained her smile and clapped, seemingly choosing not to react to the remark.

Check out the viral video:

Ayesha Khan's Brother Confronts Fan Over Munawar Faruqui Remark

Her brother, Shahbaz Khan, appeared to take issue with the comment and confronted the fan. Zaid was subsequently escorted off the stage by security personnel.

As of now, Ayesha Khan has not publicly addressed the incident.

About Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqui Controversy

During Bigg Boss 17, Ayesha made several shocking allegations against Munawar. She claimed that the stand-up comedian had been pretending to be in a relationship with Nazila Sitaishi. Ayesha also alleged, “He wasn’t only cheating on me and Nazila but several other women. At one point, he was with five different women and was lying to all of them.” She further revealed that Munawar had approached her for a music video.

Ayesha also claimed that Munawar had sent a marriage proposal, or rishta, to another woman before entering the reality show, despite being involved in a complicated relationship with both her and Nazila.

Munawar is now married to makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala, his second wife. The couple welcomed a baby girl, Barirah, on May 1, 2026. He also has a son, Mikael, from his first marriage.