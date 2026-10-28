Mumbai: BMC Allocates ₹15 Lakh Per Ward For Pre-Diwali Cleanliness Drive To Curb Road Dust From October 28

BMC deploys mechanised cleaning and water sprinkling to reduce road dust ahead of Diwali | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 28, 2026: With road dust adding to Mumbai’s air pollution concerns, the BMC has earmarked Rs 15 lakh per ward for an intensive pre-Diwali cleanliness drive from October 28 to November 7.

The drive will target major arterial roads and dust-prone stretches through mechanised sweeping, intensive cleaning and water sprinkling to curb dust levels ahead of the festival.

The BMC has directed all wards to intensify cleaning as a precautionary measure to curb road dust and protect Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) during winter.

Key stretches targeted include the BKC Connector, SCLR, Eastern and Western Express Highways, JVLR, Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Road, SV Road, Link Road, Carter Road and Sion-Mankhurd Road.

Mechanised Cleaning To Target Dust-Prone Stretches

The BMC will deploy mechanical sweepers, JCBs, dumpers, misting machines and water sprinklers to tackle road dust across Mumbai. The drive will cover road dividers, medians, traffic islands, footpaths and kerbs, with accumulated dust and silt removed for prompt collection and safe disposal. Water sprinkling and misting will target dust-prone stretches, with civic and contractual staff carrying out the operations.

The BMC has tasked assistant engineers of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Department with finalising locations and preparing daily action plans in coordination with ward-level Assistant Commissioners.

Officials have been directed to equip workers with uniforms, protective gear and safety equipment. Assistant engineers, assistant health officers and supervisors will monitor the drive and maintain daily records of locations covered, manpower and machinery deployed, and dust and waste collected and disposed of.

Daily Reports To Track Progress

“The officials have been asked to file daily ward-wise reports backed by geo-tagged before-and-after photographs and video clips to monitor the cleanliness drive. Reports must detail machinery deployment, manpower requirements and waste removal, with zonal engineers tasked with arranging additional resources wherever necessary,” said an official.

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The SWM Department will centrally track progress, while the civic body’s Public Relations Office will issue periodic media updates. Assistant Commissioners and Zonal Deputy Commissioners have been directed to oversee implementation and ensure visible results on the ground.

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