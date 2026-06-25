Businessman, 33, Found Dead At Kannada Actress Krishi Thapanda's Bengaluru Home; Investigation Underway

Kannada Actress Krishi Thapanda | Instagram

A 33-year-old businessman was found dead at the Bengaluru residence of Kannada actress, model and former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Krishi Thapanda. According to reports, the deceased, identified as Vaishak, had contacted the actress before the incident and allegedly sent messages indicating that he intended to end his life.

The incident came to light on the night of June 24 when police discovered his body at Krishi's residence in Bengaluru's RR Nagar area. They then launched an investigation.

As per a report by The Hindu, Vaishak was a resident of Girinagar and had been staying in an apartment in RR Nagar for the past few days. Police said he was alone inside Krishi Thapanda's apartment when the incident occurred. No suicide note or video message has been recovered from the spot so far.

Sources quoted in the report stated that Vaishak had attempted to contact Krishi shortly before the incident. However, she was reportedly in Nelamangala at the time and was unable to answer his call. He later allegedly sent messages suggesting that he was taking his own life.

After noticing the messages, Krishi reportedly informed Vaishak's family members about the situation. His relatives immediately rushed to the apartment, but he was found dead before they could reach him.

Following the incident, Vaishak's father filed a complaint with the police. Authorities have since registered a case of unnatural death and begun an investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the case.

The businessman had reportedly faced legal trouble earlier this year. According to reports, he was arrested in connection with an alleged extortion and threat case and was later released on bail. The case stemmed from a complaint filed by businessman Aravind Reddy, who allegedly received a threatening letter through a courier service demanding several crores of rupees and warning of serious consequences. Police subsequently registered a case and arrested Vaishak.

Meanwhile, Krishi Thapanda has not yet issued a public statement regarding the incident.

Krishi made her acting debut in the 2016 Kannada film Akira and later appeared in movies including Eradu Kanasu and Kannadakkaagi Ondannu Otti. She also participated in Season 5 of Bigg Boss Kannada, hosted by Kichcha Sudeep. Most recently, she was seen in the 2025 film Gana, alongside Prajwal Devaraj, Vedhika Kumar and Yasha Shivakumar.