Veteran Actor & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Tanmay Vekaria's Father Arvind Vekaria Dies, CINTAA Pays Tribute

Veteran actor and theatre personality Arvind Vekaria, father of actor Tanmay Vekaria, passed away. The news was confirmed by the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA), which paid tribute to the senior artiste through a condolence message. The cause of his death has not been revealed.

Sharing the news, CINTAA wrote, "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of senior actor and theatre personality Mr. Arvind Vekaria."

Arvind Vekaria was a familiar name in Gujarati theatre and cinema and was admired for his contribution to the performing arts over several decades. He built a successful career across films, television and stage, earning respect within the industry for his work.

The veteran actor was known for his performances in Gujarati films such as Yashoda, Chhanu Chamaklo and Rupiyo Naach Nachave. Apart from his film work, he also appeared in the popular superhero television series Shaktimaan.

Television viewers may also remember him from a guest appearance in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In the sitcom, Arvind played a jeweller whom Atmaram Bhide approaches to mortgage his wife Madhavi's jewellery. Though brief, his appearance was noticed by fans of the long-running show.

His passing comes during an emotionally challenging period for his son, Tanmay Vekaria, who is best known for playing Bagha in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Less than a year ago, in October 2025, Tanmay lost his mother.

Recently, a video from the sets of the show had gone viral, showing Tanmay becoming emotional while remembering his late mother. In the clip, producer Asit Kumarr Modi was seen consoling the actor during the difficult moment.