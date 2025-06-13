 BTS' J-Hope's 'Killin' It Girl' Beats BLACKPINK's Jennie To Become Fastest Korean Act To Hit 1 Million YouTube Views In 2025
BTS' J-Hope's 'Killin' It Girl' Beats BLACKPINK's Jennie To Become Fastest Korean Act To Hit 1 Million YouTube Views In 2025

On June 13, the BTS rapper released his third digital single, 'Killin’ It Girl', featuring American rapper GloRilla, and it exploded across the internet.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
Instagram

BTS' beloved Jung Hoseok, aka J-Hope, is back! And he's not just dropping beats; he's breaking records. On June 13, the BTS rapper released his third digital single, 'Killin’ It Girl', featuring American rapper GloRilla, and it exploded across the internet. Within just 43 minutes, the music video hit 1 million views on YouTube, reportedly making it the fastest Korean act to reach the milestone in 2025, beating BLACKPINK's Jennie and her solo track Like Jennie.

A bold comeback with swagger and style

Killin' It Girl marks a bold, genre-bending return for J-Hope, mixing vibrant pop with heady hip-hop and GloRilla's sharp verses. It's a track that bursts with energy and fiery moves, hallmarks of J-Hope’s style that his fans (affectionately known as ARMY) adore.

Described as "a swagger-filled, pop-hip-hop blend that continues Hobi’s signature mission: empowering and uplifting fans, and encouraging self-love," the song is already being hailed as 'the' song of 2025 in the K-pop community.

About the song & music video

Released at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST), Killin’ It Girl is a collaborative effort with GloRilla that oozes international appeal. According to BigHit Music, the track is "a hip-hop song that vividly expresses the thrill of love at first sight, with lyrics describing the experience of gazing at a confident and charming partner."

The music video grabbed eyeballs, thanks to J-Hope's sizzling on-screen chemistry with dancer Alyssa Santos, who added to the sultry flair of the visuals. Fans were especially struck by J-Hope's evolved physique and bold style, making it something they all desired in BTS' post-military era.

Meanwhile, the release also coincides with BTS’ 12th anniversary celebrations, making it a double celebration for ARMY worldwide. J-Hope is also performing in Seoul today (June 13) as part of the final leg of his "Hope on the Stage" tour.

