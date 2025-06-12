BTS Turns 12! Know 7 Facts About Most Popular K-pop Group On Their 12th Anniversary

By: Rahul M | June 12, 2025
BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan) is the largest K-Pop group, comprising of seven members: Kim Namjoon (RM), Kim Seokjin (Jin), Min Yoongi (Suga), Jung Hoseok (J-hope), Kim Taehyung (V), Park Jimin, and Jeon Jungkook
The boyband made their K-pop debut on June 13, 2013. This year marks their twelfth anniversary.
The group was supposed to have eight members, but the eighth member decided to become a producer; therefore, they debuted as a seven-member K-pop band
J-hope is the lead dancer in the group. Prior to joining BTS, he was a part of the Neurone street dance team
During BTS's debut year, former CEO Bang Si-hyuk could not recognise V.
RM leads the band. He was originally known as Rap Monster before changing to the acronym (RM) in 2017
Originally, Jimin's stage name was meant to be Baby J or Young Kid, but they opted to use his own name
