Brown Trailer: 'Queen Is Back With A Bang'; Karisma Kapoor Fans Excited To Watch Actress' Upcoming Zee5 Series

Brown Trailer | YouTube

A few years ago, it was announced that Karisma Kapoor will be seen in a web series titled Brown. In 2023, the series was selected for the Berlinale Series Market, and now, finally, it is all set to premiere on Zee5. On Saturday, the trailer of Brown was released, and Zee5 took to Instagram to share it with her.

The OTT captioned the trailer as, "A ritual murder. A city drowning in secrets. A cop haunted by her own demons. She may be broken but she’s all that stands between Kolkata and its darkest secret. #Brown premieres 5th June on #ZEE5 (sic)." Watch the trailer below...

Netizens Review Brown trailer

The trailer of Brown has received mostly positive reviews from netizens, and fans of Karisma are super excited to watch the show. A netizen commented, "Finally the much awaited movie is here, so excited for her comeback, we need her in big screen too (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Intense, gripping and intriguing trailer of Brown with the the very fine artist Karisma Kapoor like never before! 😍 I LOVED IT! (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Queen is back with a bang! @therealkarismakapoor on fireeeeeee (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Brown Release Date

Brown is slated to premiere on Zee5 on June 5, 2026.

Karisma Kapoor's Movies & Web Series

Fans of Karisma will get to watch her on screen after a gap of two years. Her last release was Netflix's movie Murder Mubarak. While we do get to see her as a judge on reality shows, when it comes to acting projects, Karisma has been quite choosy and we hardly get to see her in movies and OTT series.

Brown will be her second OTT show. In 2020, she had starred in a web series titled Mentalhood, which had received a good response.

Let's wait and watch what response Brown will get.