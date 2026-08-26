'Bro Roasted Toxic Without Naming It': Ram Gopal Varma's Cryptic 'Dhurandhar' Post Sparks Speculation After Yash-Starrer's Release

Ram Gopal Varma's Cryptic 'Dhurandhar' Post Sparks Speculation After Yash-Starrer's Release |

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s cryptic social media post has sparked speculation among netizens. His latest “watching Dhurandhar” post came shortly after the release of Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, prompting social media users to wonder whether he was taking an indirect dig at the Geetu Mohandas directorial. RGV’s post also comes in the backdrop of his earlier comments on the Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic clash, where he had openly backed the former.

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, “Now watching #Dhurandhar again.” The post quickly triggered a mix of criticism and banter in the comments section, with several users interpreting it as a comparison between the two films.

One user wrote, “Can understand Audience reacting like that. But atleast have some manner to respect someone hard work and craft who's filmmaker like as you lol.” Another joked, “Bro is more toxic than #toxic.”

Can understand Audience reacting like that. But atleast have some manner to respect someone hard work and craft who's filmmaker like as you lol. Better than many shitty movies — MonsterMind (@AdithyaShetty2) August 26, 2026

A third user commented, "And imagine they were about clash against this movie. Yash is actually clever. He knew Dhurandhar gonna trash this film left right centre everywhere." Another called the post "Ragebatting for Geethu Mohandas." "Bro roasted toxic without naming it," wrote another.

and imagine they were about clash against this movie.😄

yash is actually clever . He knew dhurandhar gonna trash this film left right centre everywhere. — HonestReview (@HonestReview488) August 26, 2026

this is called Ragebatting for geethu mohandas — 爪尺.ᐯ乇几Ҝㄚ_21 (@venky212002) August 26, 2026

Bro roasted toxic without naming it 😭 — WebsOfReason (@15_jyugo92279) August 26, 2026

While RGV did not mention Toxic in his latest post, his previous remarks about the two films have led netizens to speculate that the cryptic tweet was aimed at the Yash-starrer.

RGV’s latest post is particularly notable given his earlier comments on the Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic clash. In January, he described the face-off as a battle between “ultra-realistic cinema and ultra-unrealistic cinema” and wrote that “D respects grim reality. T sells fantasy dressed as seriousness.” He later went even further, saying, “The principal difference between the two is that #Dhurandhar respects the audience’s intelligence and #Toxic presumes their dumbness.” RGV had also described Toxic as a film where “the protagonist is born bulletproof” and said its story “bends backwards to protect his ‘ultra-cool factor’.”

Interestingly, RGV had initially praised Toxic director Geetu Mohandas after watching the film’s teaser. Calling her the “ultimate symbol of Women Empowerment”, he wrote, “No Male director is Man enough in comparison to this Woman. I still can’t believe she shot this.”