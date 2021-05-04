Britney Spears calls documentaries about her life hypocritical

Los Angeles: Singer Britney Spears has criticised recent documentaries about her life, labelling them as "so hypocritical".

In recent months, there has been a renewed interest in Spears' life and career as well as the unfair treatment she received from the press in the US after the release of critically-acclaimed New York Times documentary "Framing Britney Spears".

The documentary takes an inside look at the iconic singer's rise to fame, her mid-2000's struggles, the highly-restrictive conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears, and the #FreeBritney social media movement that arose as a result.