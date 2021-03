'I sobbed for 14 days': Britney Spears embarrassed by new documentary 'Framing Britney Spears'

Washington [US]: American singer-songwriter Britney Spears recently revealed the most recent documentary about her life is very humiliating and it's got her in tears.

The 39-year-old singer shared an Instagram post on Tuesday (local time) that features her grooving to Aerosmith's 'Crazy,' in which she addressed the documentary for the first time, writing that she hasn't watched it but was "embarrassed" by the parts she did see and "cried for two weeks."

"I didn't watch the narrative however from what I saw of it I was humiliated by the light they put me in. I sobbed for about fourteen days and well .... I actually cry sometimes!!!!" Spears wrote.

Earlier in the post, the 'Toxic' crooner pondered how she has been judged brutally by the media during her career and said she still is "till this day."

"My life has always been very speculated ...watched ... and judged really my whole life !!!" Spears wrote.