Concerned fans ask Britney Spears if she's okay during 'Q and A' session - check out singer's reply

She shared, "Honestly I just thought it was cool," revealing that it had no deeper meaning. "I thought it was vintage, it was red and just really cool." As reported by Page Six, the performer also responded to fans who asked her about potential dizzy spells from "spinning in my living room." "Yes, I get extremely dizzy," she answered, "but I'm a dancer so as long as I have a focus point for my head, as I turn as long as I keep finding that spot, usually in the end it's not as bad." Within the caption, Spears reveals that she recorded the video Thursday before making her way to Malibu in her boyfriend's blazer, only to be spotted by paparazzi.

Page Six reported that the video echos another she posted Monday where she said she's "flattered" that fans are concerned for her well-being.

In recent months, the Grammy winner's fans have been vocal supporters of the #FreeBritney movement, which aims to shine a light on alleged injustices in the conservatorship that she has been under since 2008. Spears' fan base has also questioned whether she runs her social media, prompting her camp to maintain that she does.