Salman Khan Receives Death Threat Once Again, Caller Demands ₹2 Crore

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan received a death threat once again on Wednesday. The traffic control cell of the Mumbai Police received a call in which an unidentified person issued a threat to Salman and demanded Rs 2 crore.

The accused reportedly stated that Salman would be killed if the ransom is not paid. A complaint has been registered against unidentified men by the Mumbai Police on the basis of the call.

This comes a day after a 20-year-old youth from Noida was arrested for threatening Salman on Friday night.

Salman has been at the receiving end of several death threats by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang throughout this year, and while his security has been heightened, things took a murkier turn when NCP leader and one of his closest friends, Baba Siddique, was shot dead by the gangster's men in Mumbai on October 12.

Siddique's son, Zeeshan, stated that Salman has been having sleepless nights ever since the incident, and that the entire Khan family is worried for the superstar's safety. While Salman continues to shoot for his films and Bigg Boss 18 due to prior commitments, he has been advised to be surrounded by a heavy security detail 24x7.

Salman and Bishnoi's feud dates back to 1998 when the superstar was accused of hunting down a blackbuck in Rajasthan, an animal which is worshipped by the Bishnoi community. The community members had asked him to apologise for the deed at their temple, but as Salman never showed up, Lawrence Bishnoi took it upon himself to settle scores and publically vowed to end the actor's life.

On the other hand, Salman's father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan stated in an interview a few days ago that the actor was not even present at the spot when the blackbuck was hunted, and that "he does not even kill a cockroach" as he is an "animal lover". Salim also said that Salman would never apologise as he was not guilty.