'Brace Yourself': Ranveer Singh Announces Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release Date & Time, Fans Can't Keep Calm

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release Date, Time | YouTube

Dhurandhar 2, officially titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge and starring Ranveer Singh, is gearing up for its much-anticipated release and is touted to be one of the biggest films of 2026. Ever since the teaser was unveiled, fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer.

Ranveer Singh Announces Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release Date

While several reports claimed that the film might be postponed and the trailer would not be released anytime soon, Ranveer has now put all the speculation to rest by officially announcing the Dhurandhar 2 trailer release date and time, confirming that the film has not been postponed.

On Friday, March 6, Ranveer took to his social media to reveal that the Dhurandhar 2 trailer is all set to release tomorrow (March 7) at 11:01 AM. Along with the announcement, he wrote, "Brace yourself" in the caption.

Check it out:

Fans React

Soon after Ranveer shared the announcement, fans couldn’t keep calm and flooded the comments section with praises, expressing their excitement. A user wrote, "Ready for this masterpiece." Another wrote, "2000 cr collection loading. There is no clash." A third user said, "We are loaded! Just release the trigger."

Another commented, "Comeback ho toh Ranveer sir jaisa!" "Blockbuster loading," read another comment.

No Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic Clash

Earlier, Dhurandhar 2 was set to clash with Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. However, the makers later announced that the film will now arrive in cinemas on June 4 instead of March 19.

The team cited the ongoing Middle East conflict as the reason, stating that the situation makes it difficult for the film to reach a wider global audience.

With Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, now rescheduled, Dhurandhar 2 will be the sole major release on that date. This will give the film a larger opportunity to mint big money at the box office, just like its first part, which was released in December 2025.

Dhurandhar 2 Cast

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a sequel to Dhurandhar and the second and final installment of the duology, will see the original cast, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil, and several supporting actors from the first part, reprising their roles.

The second instalment was shot simultaneously with the first.

