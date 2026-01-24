Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Sunny Deol, Varun, Diljit & Ahan Starrer Expected To Show A Jump On Saturday

Border 2 Box Office Collection | YouTube

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh, was released on Friday. The film was expected to take a good start at the box office because of the franchise and the nostalgia factor. But the movie received positive reviews from the critics, and the word of mouth is also very good. So, on its first day, according to Sacnilk, it collected Rs. 30 crore at the box office.

Now, on its second day, Saturday, the movie is expected to show a good jump. As per early estimates, we can expect Border 2 to collect around Rs. 30-35 crore on day two, taking the total to Rs. 60-65 crore. However, if during the night shows, the footfalls are better, the collection can be more than Rs. 35 crore.

Border 2 is getting a four-day extended weekend because of the Republic Day holiday on Monday. So, by the end of its extended weekend, we can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 120-150 crore.

Border 2 Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of Border 2, according to reports, the movie is mounted on a budget of Rs. 150-200 crore. Well, looking at the current trend, we can expect the film to become a hit at the box office. But it will be interesting to see whether Border 2 will break records or not.

Border 2 Reviews

Border 2 has received positive reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "Border 2 is an emotional film that gives a perfect tribute to our soldiers from the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, and the Indian Navy. So, you should watch it! Please carry a lot of tissues, you will need them!"