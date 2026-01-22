 Border 2 Advance Booking Report: Will Sunny Deol Starrer Beat Gadar 2 At The Box Office On First Day?
Border 2 Advance Booking Report: Will Sunny Deol Starrer Beat Gadar 2 At The Box Office On First Day?

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty starrer Border 2 is all set to release on January 23, 2026. The advance booking of the film has been decent, and it will be interesting to see whether Border 2 will be able to beat Gadar 2 at the box office on its first day or not.

Murtuza Iqbal
Updated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 06:46 PM IST
article-image
Border 2 Still | YouTube

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty starrer Border 2 is all set to release on January 23, 2026. It is the first big Bollywood release of the year, and everyone is keen to know if it will leave a strong mark at the box office or not. The film is, of course, riding high on the nostalgia factor, just like Gadar 2.

If we talk about the advance booking of Border 2, it is strictly decent. The movie has till now sold more than 2 lakh tickets on its first day. Without block seats, the collection is Rs. 7.49 crore, and with block seats the collection is Rs. 12.24 crore.

article-image

Will Border 2 Beat Gadar 2?

Border 2 is clearly heading for a double-digit opening. But, will it beat Gadar 2? The Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer had minted Rs. 40.10 crore on its first day.

Just like Border 2, Gadar 2 was also released during a National holiday weekend. While the latter was released during the Independence Day weekend, the former is all set to hit the big screens during the Republic Day weekend.

Border 2 Reviews

The collection of Border 2 will also depend on the reviews and word of mouth. If the film gets positive reviews and the word of mouth is good, then even after a decent start, it can show a huge jump at the box office over the weekend.

article-image

Border 2 Runtime

After Dhurandhar, now once again the audience will get to watch a film that has a runtime of more than 3 hours. Border 2's runtime is 3 hours and 19 minutes.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Medha Rana, and Sonam Bajwa. The audience has high expectations from the movie, as Border was an amazing movie. So, let's wait and watch what response Border 2 will get from the audience.

