Bong Invasion: How Rani, Tanisha and Kajol celebrated 'EPIC' Bhai Pota

Bollywood definitely knows how to celebrate festivals. The B-town has been lit amid all the Diwali celebrations. From Bachchan’s Diwali bash to Karan Johar’s Laxmi Pooja, the Bollywood celebs have been serving looks and giving us festive vibes.

On the occasion of Bhai Dhooj aka ‘Bhai Pota’ Rani Mukherji joined her siblings and cousins for a family get together. Tanishaa Mukherji shared pictures and videos of the ‘Epic’ family celebrations.

Rani Mukerji, Tanisha Mukerji and Kajol came together with their family to celebrate ‘Bhai Pota’. Tanisha Mukerji shared glimpses on her Instagram and Kajol commented on her post saying,’’EPIC.’’

In the pictures that Tanisha shared, Kajol can be seen dress in a white chikankari suit. Tanisha looked radiant in a colourful floral saree.