 Boney Kapoor SLAMS Arshad Warsi For Claiming He Was 'Underpaid' For Roop Ki Rani Song In 1993: 'He Wasn't A Star'
Arshad Warsi, who was hired as a choreographer by Boney Kapoor's production house for the Sridevi and Anil Kapoor-starrer Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, claimed that he was paid less.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Arshad Warsi recently accused Boney Kapoor's production house of paying him Rs 25,000 less for choreographing a song in the 1993 film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, starring Sridevi and Anil Kapoor. Boney has now reacted to Warsi's claims and slammed him.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Boney said that he laughed when he read Arshad's statement. "1992 mein shoot kiya aur yeh abhi baat kar raha hai iske baare mein. At that time, he was not a star. Who would have paid him such a huge amount?" he said.

Further, he said that Pankaj Parashar, who directed the title, divided it into two parts. "It was shot in James Bond style and a part of it was done in Singapore or Hong Kong. Too many things were happening and Tutu Sharma was handling the production," added Boney.

Boney stated that they assumed that it would take four days for Pankaj to complete the shoot, but he completed it in three days. He added that Arshad was paid Rs 25,000 per day; hence, the actor was given Rs 75,000 for three days. "It was not like he was promised a certain amount," added Kapoor.

Boney said that Arshad never mentioned the same to him. "Everybody wants media attention now and I am a soft target," concluded the producer.

Earlier, on Unfiltered by Samdish, Arshad said a production guy asked him how much he would charge, to this, he said Rs 1 lakh. The actor added, "He asked me how long I’ll take, and I told him four days at the very least. He requested me to finish the song sooner, because shooting for four days would increase costs. I told him I’ll try my best, and we worked very hard to get the song done, but we finished in three days."

"I thought that the production would be happy. I went to get my cheque, and they gave me Rs 75,000. I said, ‘I just saved you an entire day’s shoot, you should pay me more!’ He said, ‘No, for four days it’s Rs 1 lakh, and for three days it’s Rs 75,000’," said Warsi.

