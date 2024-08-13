'Bollywood Is Very Political, I Am Underpaid': Ranvir Shorey Makes SHOCKING Revelations

Ranvir Shorey, who was recently seen in Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been promoting his upcoming web-series 'Shekhar Home' off late. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kanan, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame shed some light on his 25 year old long career and how, despite asking for work, he sometimes fails to get it.

When asked his take on never receiving any big awards in his career, the actor said, ''Yes, I have never recieved any major awards. I mean I have recieved a few awards but never a biggie. Traffic Singal pe jab nahi mila tab mujhe laga ke nahi milega, us ke baad maine ummid hi chhod di.'' Ranvir was then asked about why does he think has he not received any awards and the actor said, ''I don't know, because you need networking, connections and jaise the political world can be very dramatic and filmy, the same way, film world can also be very political.''

Further when the actor was asked about favouritism being prevalent in the film industry, the actor said, ''Hai ab bhi favouritism, kahan kum hua hai.'' Ranvir was also asked if he still has to ask for work and the Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame says, ''Puchne ke baad bhi nahi milta. I do not ask for it a lot though. I feel people who you expect work from know that you are alive, they know your work and they say that you are a good actor too but you still do not get casting calls and that is their reasons, I don't know.''

Ranvir was then quizzed about what can be the reason behind him not getting work and he states it can be because he asks for his fees on time. He says, ''Mujhe toh aisa lagta hai ke main paise time pe maangta hoon aur ye acha nahi lagta hai logo ke, unhe aisa lagta hai ke isko attitude hai. But ispe speculate kya karu main? How much can you speculate?''

Ranvir also calls himself 'underpaid' when asked if he gets paid the way he deserves. ''I would like to think that I am underpaid because a lot of people that I know who are probably not as experienced as me or maybe as good as me (says hesistantly) probably get paid more and I am being honest about it.''

For the uninformed, Ranvir Shorey will now be seen in Jio Cinemas' 'Shekhar Home' where he will be seen essaying a supporting character alongside Kaykay Menon.