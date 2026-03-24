'Bohot Saare…': Mukesh Chhabra Breaks Silence On Viral June 14 Post Hinting At Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 3 Release

Mukesh Chhabra Clears Air On Dhurandhar 3 Release | Photo Via Instagram

Dhurandhar 2, released on March 19, has been creating waves at the box office. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has already emerged as one of the biggest performers in recent times, breaking multiple records within just five days of its release. On its first Monday (Day 5), the film collected Rs 65 crore net in India across 20,382 shows. Worldwide, Dhurandhar 2 has earned Rs 829.76 crore.

Mukesh Chhabra Clears Air On Dhurandhar 3 Release

Earlier, a viral post on X (formerly Twitter) hinted at the release of Dhurandhar 3. An unverified photo, claiming to be the end-credit slate of Dhurandhar 2, suggested that the third part, Dhurandhar: The Final Chapter, would hit theatres on June 14, 2026. However, it turned out to be fake, as no third part was announced during the release of Dhurandhar 2. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra also reacted to the viral Dhurandhar 3 release post.

Speaking to Zoom, he said, "Aisa kuch nahi hone wala. Bohot sare rumours hai (Nothing of the sort is going to happen. There are a lot of rumours)." Further, he shared that if there were any official updates, he would share them on X.

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5

The film opened with a massive Rs 102.55 crore on Day 1 (Thursday), followed by Rs 80.72 crore on Friday. It witnessed a huge jump over the weekend, earning Rs 113 crore on Saturday and peaking at Rs 114.85 crore on Sunday. The strong weekend momentum boosted its overall collections.

With its Day 5 earnings, the film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 519.12 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 619.76 crore. Internationally too, the film is performing exceptionally well, having collected Rs 210 crore overseas. This takes its total worldwide gross collection to a staggering Rs 829.76 crore in just five days.

Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 in Hindi and all South Indian languages, with paid premieres held on March 18.