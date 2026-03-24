Singer Mujtaba Aziz Naza Reveals His Song Dongri Ke Sultan, Shot With Ranveer Singh, REMOVED From Dhurandhar 2: 'Makers Edited Whole Thing Out'

The buzz around Dhurandhar 2 continues, but this time for a surprising reason. Singer Mujtaba Aziz Naza recently revealed that his song Dongri Ke Sultan, which was recorded and filmed for the movie on a grand scale, did not make it to the final cut. The singer admitted that he is still unaware of why the sequence was removed.

According to Naza, the track was part of a large celebratory scene featuring Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza. It was designed to show the character returning to his base after winning a local election. Speaking about the shoot, he said, “We had shot three songs - Dongri Ke Sultan, and the cover of Jumma Chumma De De, and Apni Toh Jaise Taise. The set-up was elaborate as Ranveer and Rakesh Bedi were shown in a car, while there was a band on a truck performing. We shot the song over a day,” recalled the singer, during a conversation with Mid-day.

The shoot reportedly took place in South Mumbai during Ramazan last year. The singer also praised director Aditya Dhar for his involvement during the shoot. “Aditya Dhar was very happy. He suggested the songs. First we recorded Dongri Ki Sultan, and then he suggested the other songs. He said, ‘Ustad ji, you sang this song a little more swingy. You don’t have to worry about the way you sing.’ He asked me to play my instrument, my bongo, a little more swingy. He shot all the scenes.”

Despite the effort and scale, all three songs were eventually removed from the film. When asked about the reason, Naza said, “I don’t know why we had to remove them. The makers have edited the whole thing out. Fan clubs reached out to me, asking about the song.”

However, the singer is now planning to release ‘Dongri Ke Sultan’ independently, as he still owns the rights to the track. “My song was in it but could not come. So I decided that I will make an official video of it. Because it had only audio and not video. We are working on its video as well, and we are making a very exclusive video. Very soon we are going to launch the official video of Dongri Ke Sultan.”

Despite the disappointment, Naza looks back at the experience positively. Having previously collaborated with Ranveer on films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, he expressed gratitude for being part of another big project.

“It is a big thing for me to go with a big movie and big artists. For me, it is an experience. And with Ranveer Singh, he has been very lucky for me because I have already had two films with him. I have already got a lot of love from people. Working with Aditya Dhar was a very happy memory for me. I would like to thank him for the movie,” the singer said.

The film features the songs Aari Aari, Main Aur Tu, Jaiye Sajana, Jaan Se Guzarte Hain and Vaari Jaavan.