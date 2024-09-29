Bobby Deol Gets Teary-Eyed As He Wins Best Actor In Negative Role Award For Animal At IIFA 2024 (VIDEO)

Actor Bobby Deol bagged the award for Best Performance in a Negative Role for his stint in Animal at the IIFA 2024 on Saturday (September 28). His heartfelt reaction upon the victory captured the attention of netizens, with the video of the moment going viral on the internet.

As the announcement was made, Deol was visibly overwhelmed with tears welling in his eyes. The audience cheered for him and his wife Tanya Deol planted a sweet kiss on his lips, before he rushed towards the stage.

Guys you need to watch this🥹❤️

BEST ACTOR IN A NEGATIVE ROLE#BOBBYDEOL🔥🔥 He had tears in his eyes, and then fans went crazy on something😂🔥🥃 #IIFA2024 #ANIMAL pic.twitter.com/6wK6KaWRnC — NJ (@Nilzrav) September 28, 2024

IIFA shared pictures of his victory moment on social media, and wrote, "The incredibly talented Bobby Deol claims the award for Performance in a Negative Role at the NEXA IIFA Awards 2024 for his role in Animal, marking a significant highlight in his career."

Social media lit up with comments praising not just his performance but also the authenticity of his emotions. One user remarked, "What a massive comeback. We had a gem of a star but he never got what he deserved."

While another noted, “As people say, the comeback is always greater than the setback."

The third user commented, "Bobby has achieved success after years of hard work."

"Truly an emotional moment! Bobby Deol’s performance was fire and seeing him get so emotional was heartwarming and fans went wild," the user commented.

Bobby Deol played the mute character Abrar Haque in Animal. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. The action drama film was co-written, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by T-Series Films, Bhadrakali Pictures and Cine1 Studios.

After the success of Animal, the makers announced its sequel, Animal Park and fans are excited. Reportedly, the film is expected to go into the writing stage in February 2024 and will go on the floors in 2025.