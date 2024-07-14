Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Reception: Bobby Deol, Tamannaah Bhatia, Govinda Arrive In Style

By: Shefali Fernandes | July 14, 2024
Bollywood celebrities arrived at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding reception today, July 14, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Diana Penty stunned in a golden saree that featured embroidered detailing all over. She completed her look with a bold red lip.
Father-son duo, Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff looked sharp at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding reception.
Govinda wore a cream sherwani as he posed for the paparazzi at the wedding reception.
Sunny Deol kept is casual in a black suit-pant.
Tamannaah Bhatia looked breathtaking in a golden and black lehenga.
Lovebirds, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover looked adorable at Anant and Radhika's wedding reception.
Bobby Deol, who is known for his unique fashion, kept it simple in a blue shimmery kurta.
Twinning and winning! Rakul Preet Singh twinned with her husband Jackky Bhagnani in white at the reception.
Aditi Rao Hydari looked royal in a golden swarn lehenga set worth ₹2,92,800 from Ridhi Mehra.
Thanks For Reading!