Bobby Deol Gets Emotional While Accepting Dharmendra's Lifetime Achievement Award: 'Never Imagined I Would Be Here Like This'

Bobby Deol Gets Emotional Remembering Dharmendra | Photo Via YouTube

Bobby Deol remembered his late father, actor Dharmendra, who died on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89. On Sunday night (April 5), Bobby accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of Dharmendra for his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema over a career spanning more than six decades at the Screen Awards 2026 in Mumbai, where he became emotional and broke down in tears during his speech.

Bobby Deol Gets Emotional Remembering Dharmendra

Speaking to the audience, Bobby said, "I see my father’s love in all your eyes. My father touched everyone’s hearts through his work and even through his Instagram reels, which had become his new hobby.” He said Dharmendra always believed in spreading happiness and gratitude, adding, “He always wanted people to stay happy and believed that God has given all of us so much in life. He used to say that we all have a special gift within us, and if we believe in it, we can achieve anything."

'I Receive So Much Love Because My Father'

Further, Bobby said that he had seen both good and bad times but never gave up. He added that his late father, Dharmendra, continues to be deeply loved, noting that wherever he goes and whoever he meets, he receives immense love because his father opened people’s hearts for him, his brother Sunny Deol, and their entire family.

Getting more emotional, Bobby said that people love Dharmendra so much that they have welcomed his family into their hearts without hesitation.

'Papa, You Are The Best'

"And today, standing here, I feel like I’ll go home and tell him, ‘Papa, you couldn’t come, so I’ve brought your award with me. ' I never imagined I would be here like this, and Anant (Goenka) really wanted me here. I feel very blessed and grateful to God for making me his son. Papa, you are the best."

Dharmendra's final film, Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, was released in theaters on January 1.