Bobby Deol and Kajol join The Gateway School of Mumbai for a panel discussion on employment rights of people with disability

Bobby Deol, Kajol |

Kajol and Bobby Deol recently came together for a good cause. The Gupt (1997) co-stars shared their valuable insights and experiences on the challenges faced by PWDs in accessing employment opportunities and the importance of inclusive hiring practices in promoting diversity and creating a dynamic workforce.

Bobby, an advisory board member and a strong advocate for Gateway, said, “My journey with special needs education began with Yuvraj, a young movie buff who found solace in my conversations during times of distress. I formed a special connection with him, and became close friends with Indira Bodani, the Founder of The Gateway School of Mumbai. Today, they hold a very special place in my heart, and we have become like family. As an actor, I realised the potential of using my influence to support and inspire children with special needs.”

He added, “I believe that people in show business hold a unique position to connect with kids and make a positive impact on their lives. Children are naturally drawn to the entertainment industry, and I wanted to leverage that excitement to promote inclusivity and support for children with disabilities. Indira Bodani’s dedication to making a positive impact on society inspired me to join the cause.”

Kajol, a strong advocate for education and equal rights for all, explained, “When I was 18, I met an extraordinary helper who worked with me for 10 years. But it was only later that I found out she had a child with disabilities. Seeing her manage her responsibilities was both heartwarming and heartbreaking, and it gave me a firsthand look at how disabilities affect families and society’s attitudes towards them. That's why I was thrilled when I heard about The Gateway School of Mumbai and its initiative to create an inclusive environment.”

She further shared, “Creating a compassionate society is not just relevant but vital, and as parents, we must teach our children to see beyond race, gender, ability, or any other differences and treat every person with dignity and respect. Unfortunately, our education system falls short in this regard, prioritising memorisation over critical thinking and grading students solely based on their ability to recite textbook content.”