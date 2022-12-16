Kajol on success of Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer Drishyam 2, 'We are always dependent upon the audiences and nothing else'

Kajol with Ajay Devgn | Pic: Instagram/kajol

The Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer Drishyam 2 has now officially entered the Rs 200 crore club. The crime-thriller, which released on November 18, is unstoppable at the box office even now. On its fourth Thursday, Drishyam 2 earned Rs 1.34 crore, taking the total collection till date to Rs 215.69 crore. The box office numbers of the film are a clear proof of the anticipation that the franchise had created among the masses.

Very recently, The Free Press Journal exclusively spoke to Kajol and congratulated her for the humongous success of her husband’s film. An elated Kajol interrupted us to say, “Thank you so much but these congratulations don’t go to me but I’ll take them as a better half, better looking half! Moolahs are coming to the house. We desperately needed a film like this. More than us, I think the audiences needed it. Somewhere deep down in our hearts, we all should think of the overall well-being of the global entertainment industry. But for a fact, it is always dependent upon the audiences and nothing else. I can only tell more people to get up and come to theatres to watch Drishyam 2.”

Drishyam 2 is creating records, owing to the love for the first part of the film and great word of mouth. It is only expected to climb higher in the coming days. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, who has made a smashing entry as a cop in the suspense thriller.

The film brings back Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta Sheth and Mrunal Jadhav as Ajay’s on-screen family. While the first instalment was helmed by the late director Nishikant Kamat, Drishyam 2 has been directed by Abhishek Pathak.

On the other hand, Kajol’s latest release is Revathy’s directorial Salaam Venky.