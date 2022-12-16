e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKajol on success of Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer Drishyam 2, 'We are always dependent upon the audiences and nothing else'

Kajol on success of Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer Drishyam 2, 'We are always dependent upon the audiences and nothing else'

Actress reacts to the mega success of her hubby Ajay Devgn’s film Drishyam 2

Rohit BhatnagarUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
Kajol with Ajay Devgn | Pic: Instagram/kajol
Follow us on

The Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer Drishyam 2 has now officially entered the Rs 200 crore club. The crime-thriller, which released on November 18, is unstoppable at the box office even now. On its fourth Thursday, Drishyam 2 earned Rs 1.34 crore, taking the total collection till date to Rs 215.69 crore. The box office numbers of the film are a clear proof of the anticipation that the franchise had created among the masses.

Very recently, The Free Press Journal exclusively spoke to Kajol and congratulated her for the humongous success of her husband’s film. An elated Kajol interrupted us to say, “Thank you so much but these congratulations don’t go to me but I’ll take them as a better half, better looking half! Moolahs are coming to the house. We desperately needed a film like this. More than us, I think the audiences needed it. Somewhere deep down in our hearts, we all should think of the overall well-being of the global entertainment industry. But for a fact, it is always dependent upon the audiences and nothing else. I can only tell more people to get up and come to theatres to watch Drishyam 2.”

Drishyam 2 is creating records, owing to the love for the first part of the film and great word of mouth. It is only expected to climb higher in the coming days. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, who has made a smashing entry as a cop in the suspense thriller. 

The film brings back Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta Sheth and Mrunal Jadhav as Ajay’s on-screen family. While the first instalment was helmed by the late director Nishikant Kamat, Drishyam 2 has been directed by Abhishek Pathak.

On the other hand, Kajol’s latest release is Revathy’s directorial Salaam Venky.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Kajol on success of Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer Drishyam 2, 'We are always dependent upon the audiences...

Kajol on success of Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer Drishyam 2, 'We are always dependent upon the audiences...

Divya Dutta gushes, 'I am so proud of Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra Jonas for giving us really...

Divya Dutta gushes, 'I am so proud of Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra Jonas for giving us really...

Pathaan row: BJP, TMC drag Arijit Singh and Smriti Irani into 'saffron bikini' controversy

Pathaan row: BJP, TMC drag Arijit Singh and Smriti Irani into 'saffron bikini' controversy

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra unveils teaser of Mission Majnu at India Gate on Vijay Diwas

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra unveils teaser of Mission Majnu at India Gate on Vijay Diwas

Rajinikanth, his daughter Aishwarya and AR Rahman's in-flight selfie goes viral

Rajinikanth, his daughter Aishwarya and AR Rahman's in-flight selfie goes viral