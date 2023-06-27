Blind Teaser: Visually Impaired Sonam Kapoor Fights Evil In This Korean Crime Thriller Remake |

Actor Sonam Kapoor has been missing from the big screen for a long time. After the arrival of her baby boy Vayu, last year, the actor was busy taking care of her motherly duties. She will be making her comeback to the films with her film Blind. Directed by Shome Makhija, 'Blind' also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf.

The makers dropped its teaser on Tuesday. “Evil comes in many forms, but so does the truth…Will Gia be able to conquer the darkness?” read its description on YouTube.

The film is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 released Korean crime thriller of the same name, directed by Ahn Sang-hoon.

It was earlier announced that the film will be getting a direct OTT release. Blind is all set to stream on the OTT platform Jio Cinema from July 7, two days ahead of Sonam’s birthday.

The film is presented by Jio Studios, in association with RV Motion Pictures & Lead Films, a Kanai, Avma, and Kross Pictures Production.

Sonam last appeared in the film The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

She has been a part of several big films like Raanjhanaa, Neerja, Players, Delhi-6, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Sanju, and Padman among others.

Recently, the actor signed with Yash Raj Films' talent management division.

If the reports are to be believed, she has signed two big projects under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Further deets about the project are still under wraps.

She became a mother in August 2022 and now after a hiatus, she is set to make her grand comeback.