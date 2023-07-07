Blind Review: The Intent Of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Film Resonates With Its Title |

Director: Shome Makhija

Cast: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli, Lillete Dubey, and others

Where: Streaming On JioCinema

Rating: 1.5 Stars

First-time filmmaker Shome Makhija tries his hand at directing a remake of a popular Korean film (of the same title) and miserably fails. Blind doesn’t hold any standalone stability. Unnecessarily set in Glasgow, the location shown doesn’t solve any purpose to the core idea.

Gia Singh (Sonam Kapoor Ahuja), an ex-Scottish cop loses her eyesight after she meets with an accident and soon after is asked to leave the force. She then starts her new life along with the pet dog Elsa and away from her mother Maria’s (Lillete Dubey) orphanage.

A doctor by profession, Purab Kohli’s character crosses his path with Gia only to make her realise that he is a serial killer. Prithvi Khanna (Vinay Pathak), a foodie cop, helps Gia to investigate multiple serial killings happening in the city.

Shome picks up a topical issue of child abuse and post-trauma but makes it in a very lazy way. He highlights the intention of the serial killings but not the reasons attached to it. Psychologically speaking, serial killers are associated with hatred for their mothers. Rather, Shome has wasted time in taking long pauses and in showing the deserted city. Where are the people on the streets? Where are the CCTV cameras in a developed city like Glasgow? Especially when the film is set in the present day. It looks like the focus is only on the four primary characters.

Read Also Sonam Kapoor’s OTT Debut Blind To Stream For FREE From July 7

Earlier in 2021, Nayanthara starrer Netrikann was also the remake of the same Korean film but Milind Rau’s attempt of a remake was of a gold standard. However, Shome’s interpretation is a yawn fest.

Sonam, who embarks on her new acting career on OTT with Blind, seems to have a vision loss ahead. Her action sequences are a bit okay but her shrill voice and breakdowns are far and few from the performance. Purab, who never played an antagonist before, does his part well but the flawed writing distracts from all his goods. Vinay is funny but his constant eating habit becomes annoying after a point. It doesn’t add anything to the film or the personal journey of his character. Lillete Dubey has nothing much to offer.

Blind is a slow burner, lethargic and dull thriller that lands nowhere. Shome tries too hard to make his film look similar to that of an international offering but its pace, slower than the tortoise, ruins everything else, even the mood of the audience by the end of it.