OTT Binge List: From Blind To Tarla, Movies & Shows To Watch Online This Weekend

The upcoming weekend has a slew of fresh releases across various OTT platforms for binge-watchers. From thriller to romance to reality shows, this weekend has a show or film to offer in almost ever genre. Audiences can enjoy Sonam Kapoor's 'Blind' in the comfort of their homes or binge-watch 'Ishq Next Door' in the cosy weather. Also, don't miss Salman Khan schooling the housemates on 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'.

Here’s a complete weekly list of all the Hindi films and shows that you can enjoy on OTT over the weekend:

BLIND

When and Where: Streaming now on Jio Cinema

Director: Shome Makhija

Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf

Story: Blind is a remake of the 2011 released Korean crime thriller of the same name, directed by Ahn Sang-Hoon. It promises to bring to life a remarkable central character, who is visually impaired, yet triumphs over seemingly insurmountable challenges.

ADHURA

When and Where: Streaming now on Prime Video

Director: Gauravv K Chawla, Ananya Banerjee

Cast: Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh, Zoa Morani, Sahil Salathia

Story: Adhura traces the series of horrifying events that occur at Nilgiri Valley School, connecting the dots between the past and the present. A prestigious boarding school based in Ooty, the narrative unfolds the conflict that arises when ex-student Adhiraj (Ishwak Singh), who bears a guilt of his own, meets troubled student Vedant (Shrenik Arora).

TARLA

When and Where: Streaming now on Zee5

Director: Piyush Gupta

Cast: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi, and others

Story: The film follows the journey of India's iconic home chef, Tarla Dalal. It captures the integral role she played in empowering women and helping them realise their dreams through food.

ISHQ NEXT DOOR

When and Where: Streaming now on Jio Cinema

Director: Akhilesh Vats

Cast: Natasha Bharadwaj, Abhay Mahajan, Mrinal Dutt

Story: Ishq Next Door is a cute love story of a boy and a girl-next-door with an ex-ceptional twist!

BIGG BOSS OTT 2

When and Where: Streaming now on Jio Cinema

Cast: Salman Khan, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Bebika Dhurve, and others

Story: Salman Khan is set to school housemates once again during the Weekend Ka Vaar as 'Bigg Boss OTT' has returned with its second season. The show is exclusively streaming online unlike its television counterpart, and has already attracted a lot of eyeballs.