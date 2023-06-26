 Sonam Kapoor’s OTT Debut Blind To Stream For FREE From July 7
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 03:16 PM IST
Gear up to embark on a thrilling world of crime and suspense with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja leading the way in JioCinema’s upcoming film, Blind, all set to premiere on the platform for free, from July 7. Directed by Shome Makhija, the highly anticipated film boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf. With its first look promising a captivating experience, Blind is set to offer viewers an enthralling cinematic treat.

A compelling tale of resilience and determination, Blind promises to bring to life a remarkable central character who triumphs over seemingly insurmountable challenges. After her remarkable portrayal in movies like Neerja and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, and embracing motherhood, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja makes a powerful comeback to the movies, leaving the audience eager to witness her performance in Blind.

Presented by Jio Studios, in association with RV Motion Pictures & Lead Films, a Kanai, Avma, and Kross Pictures Production, Blind will premiere on July 7 only on JioCinema.

Read Also
10 Years of Raanjhanaa: 8 Memorable Dialogues From The Dhanush-Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-Starrer That Are...
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Sonam Kapoor's OTT Debut Blind To Stream For FREE From July 7

Sonam Kapoor's OTT Debut Blind To Stream For FREE From July 7

