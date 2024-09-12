 Bleeding Love OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
Bleeding Love OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Bleeding Love OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The film is directed by Emma Westenberg. It is written by Ruby Caster, Vera Bulder and Clara McGregor

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 04:47 PM IST
Bleeding Love OTT Release Date | Trailer

Bleeding Love stars Clara McGregor and Ewan McGregor in the leading roles. It had its world premiere on March 11, 2023, and was released in theatres on February 16, 2024. The film is now streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Bleeding Love online?

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and is available to watch in English and Hindi languages. The film is directed by Emma Westenberg. It is written by Ruby Caster, Vera Bulder and Clara McGregor.

Plot

The film's plot centres on a middle-aged man who decides to take a road trip to Santa Fe with his daughter after learning that she has inherited his drug addiction issues. During their journey, they meet many people with different personalities while working on their relationship.

Cast and production of Bleeding Love

The cast of the film includes Clara McGregor, Ewan McGregor, Jake Weary, Kim Zimmer, Vera Bulder, and Devyn McDowell, among others. It is produced by Mark Amin, Christine Vachon, Vera Bulder, Clara McGregor, Cami Winikoff, Mason Plotts, and Greg Lauritano under Sobini Films, Killer Films, Black Magic, and Deux Dames Entertainment. Christopher Ripley has done the cinematography and Autumn Dea has done the editing. The music is composed by Raven Aartsen and Ruby Caster has done the screenplay.

